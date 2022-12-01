Browns Nation

Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

There is no doubt that rookie kicker Cade York was the toast of the Cleveland Browns after his Week 1 heroics.

Those heroics involved converting a 58-yard winning field goal to lift the Browns to victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Week 1 was York’s best game; he converted on every attempt.

And there were many: four field goals and two extra points.

Since then, York has not been as solid.

In four out of the last five games, he has missed a field goal in each game.

Should the Browns be worried?

The answer is no, and here is why.

 

1. His Issues Appear To Be Fixable

According to retired kicker Jay Feely, York’s problems are in his foot placement.

He has the leg but needs to refine the technique.

While it is likely not as simple as it sounds, it is a fixable situation.

As special teams coordinator Mike Priefer put it, kicking is a craft that needs continuous work.

Priefer said:

“He [York] is going to continue working his craft. We expect him to make really every kick because he is talented enough to do that. He just has to keep working and keep getting better.”

 

2. Coaches Can Help Him Refine Technique

Priefer is dissecting the 38-yard missed field goal in Week 12 against Tampa Bay.

He said:

“Anytime you hit a ball like that, you are constantly adjusting. It may not be the plant foot. It may be his follow through or what we call his chin discipline and make sure that his eyes stay down. There are a number of factors that could come into that. He just did not hit the ball well on that one.”

Priefer believes York is the right man for the job so these rookie growing pains should eventually subside.

