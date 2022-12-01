Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?

There is no doubt that rookie kicker Cade York was the toast of the Cleveland Browns after his Week 1 heroics.

Those heroics involved converting a 58-yard winning field goal to lift the Browns to victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Week 1 was York’s best game; he converted on every attempt.

And there were many: four field goals and two extra points.

Since then, York has not been as solid.

In four out of the last five games, he has missed a field goal in each game.

Should the Browns be worried?

The answer is no, and here is why.

1. His Issues Appear To Be Fixable

According to retired kicker Jay Feely, York’s problems are in his foot placement.

He has the leg but needs to refine the technique.

I went and watched every miss that Cade York has had this year. The misses are on him. There were no bad snaps or holds. Bojorquez has struggled the past couple years with holding but he worked very hard this off-season.

The biggest issue I see is plant foot placement for York https://t.co/HIrX5V8qYP — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) November 28, 2022

While it is likely not as simple as it sounds, it is a fixable situation.

As special teams coordinator Mike Priefer put it, kicking is a craft that needs continuous work.

Priefer said:

“He [York] is going to continue working his craft. We expect him to make really every kick because he is talented enough to do that. He just has to keep working and keep getting better.”

2. Coaches Can Help Him Refine Technique

Priefer is dissecting the 38-yard missed field goal in Week 12 against Tampa Bay.

#Browns ST coordinator Mike Priefer on Cade York's missed 39-yard FG: He just didn't hit the ball well on that one.

Proud of way he stepped up on tying PAT. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 1, 2022

He said:

“Anytime you hit a ball like that, you are constantly adjusting. It may not be the plant foot. It may be his follow through or what we call his chin discipline and make sure that his eyes stay down. There are a number of factors that could come into that. He just did not hit the ball well on that one.”

#Browns STC Mike Priefer said that he still believes in Cade York regardless of his misses this season. "I believe we made the right decision to draft him." and that he's only going to get better. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 1, 2022

Priefer believes York is the right man for the job so these rookie growing pains should eventually subside.