WWE Star Says He’s ‘Sold’ On Todd Monken

Todd Monken hasn’t coached his first NFL game yet, but he has made an impression on millions of Cleveland Browns fans. Obviously, that impression will be impacted by how well the Browns do when the season begins, but many people have liked what they have seen from Monken so far.

One of those people is WWE superstar Seth Rollins, who spoke about Monken on Good Morning Football. Rollins reacted to Monken’s recent public comments about the team and the way he will try to help them win in 2026.

Rollins loved his attitude and his focused mentality on victory.

“I’m sold [on Todd Monken]. The Browns might be my second team this year. That is no-nonsense talk right there. He was straight to the point. He wasn’t trying to sugarcoat anything. ‘I’m going to teach them,’ is what he’s saying. And then he’s saying, ‘We’ve got to win.’ That’s the bottom line. If you’ve got a guy who’s strong, opinionated, makes decisions, and gets straight to it, I’m feeling this guy, man. I’m sold on Monken,” Rollins said.

Monken’s top task when hired by the Browns’ front office was to win as much as possible. After several seasons of disappointing track records, Browns fans are ready to see a lot more from their team.

Monken is in a complicated situation. He has a slew of young players, some who have already established what they can achieve and others who need to show improvements. He also has some big contracts, arguably the best defensive player in the league, and a bunch of new coaches under him. There is a lot on his plate.

He is showing that he has the right attitude. Monken is someone with a clear goal in mind, and he doesn’t want to waste time when the season kicks off. His mentality appeals to many Browns fans because they are tired of accepting this team as a bottom-tier team.

No one knows whether Monken’s words will pay off or whether he will start a new, exciting chapter for the team, but he is obviously in the right headspace and believes in himself and the team.

NEXT:

Top OT Prospect Is Visiting The Browns Today