Top OT Prospect Is Visiting The Browns Today

With the way the Cleveland Browns have navigated this offseason, it’s clearer than ever that they are heading into the draft prioritizing finding a left tackle and a receiver. It has been called one of the worst-kept secrets in football and would make Browns fans quite happy if the plan comes to fruition.

A number of left tackles have been mocked to the Browns in either the sixth or 24th picks of the draft, but it has become clear that this might be a draft where even the most tuned-in experts have no idea what is going to happen. Whether the Browns take a tackle at six or 24 remains to be seen, and the prospect they had in for a visit today could go in either spot.

Utah tackle Caleb Lomu posted on his Instagram that he is visiting the Browns today on a Top 30 visit. As one of the best tackle prospects in the class, he’d be a welcome addition to complete this offensive line.

“Utah OT Caleb Lomu is visiting the Browns,” Jaguars Now posted on X.

Lomu, Francis Mauigoa out of Miami, and Monroe Freeling out of Georgia are seen as the consensus best tackle prospects in this draft, though others are high on Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama and Blake Miller out of Clemson. It’s tough to get a gauge on where any of them could land since nobody has separated from the pack, and it could simply come down to a matter of preference.

Lomu is a hulking 6’6″ and 313 pounds and started 12 games at left tackle for Utah in each of the last two years. He made first-team All-Big 12 in 2025 and is viewed as potentially the best pass protector in the class.

His run blocking should improve as he continues to add more size and power to his frame. It certainly wasn’t an issue during his time with the Utes, but it’s not as advanced as his pass-blocking ability at this point.

This could be the first tackle off the board, and few would bat an eye if the Browns selected him sixth overall. There is also a world where he slips to No. 24 because it’s tough to get a feel for this tackle class, but regardless of where he winds up being selected, he’d be a great pick as this franchise’s next blind-side protector.

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Analyst Proposes Draft-Day Deal Between Browns, Cowboys