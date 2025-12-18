Wyatt Teller Gets Honest About His Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been without Wyatt Teller for the last two games as he has battled a calf injury. Not only has this impaired the team, but it’s also hurt his chances of staying with them long term. Once again, there are numerous rumors about Teller leaving the Browns when he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

Speaking with Cleveland.com, Teller sounded very honest about his future.

“It’s like I always used to say when I got traded from Buffalo, the personal side is (Bills head) coach (Sean) McDermott reached out to me and, ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing great.’ But the business side was, I’m not his player. I’m a Cleveland Brown, not a Buffalo Bill anymore. So it’s like, it’s the same thing. It’s like you hate the business, but you love the people of it. And it’s just the personal side, I’m not going to be a sad boy about it. It is what it is,” Teller said.

“It is what it is” sounds a lot like someone who is resigned to the idea of moving to another team, even if he doesn’t want to. Although out of his control, this latest injury could make an impact on the Browns’ decision to keep or move on.

He has been a part of rumors before, including at the recent trade deadline, but has said that he would like to retire as a member of the Browns. At 31 years old and with repeated injuries, Teller probably doesn’t have a whole lot of time left in the NFL and wants to spend it as he desires, but he may not get his wish. Some fans wished to see Teller play a mentor-like role for the younger players on his squad, imparting wisdom to them as he gets closer to retirement.

However, this injury may have sealed the deal, and it sounds like Teller knows that he could be leaving Cleveland soon.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Could Have Interest In Bill Belichick