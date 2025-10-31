8 Browns Players Linked To Potential Trade Moves

The Cleveland Browns enter their bye week sitting at 2-6, a record that may push the organization to shift its focus from salvaging the current season to planning for the future.

With the schedule now at its halfway point, the front office faces critical decisions that could reshape the roster heading into 2026.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell identified eight Browns players as potential trade candidates in his recent analysis.

On offense, the list features Jerry Jeudy, Joel Bitonio, Teven Jenkins, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, David Njoku, and Jerome Ford.

Defensively, Shelby Harris is included.

“The Browns aren’t going to deal Myles Garrett or anybody from their promising rookie class, and I’d be surprised if they traded Denzel Ward, though the star cornerback is owed just over $1 million for the rest of 2025 and would surely have a ton of interest given the complete lack of options on the CB market,” Barnwell wrote.

Barnwell believes the organization will protect its core players while evaluating opportunities to acquire draft capital.

Cleveland faces a significant offseason with multiple veterans entering free agency after 2025.

Bitonio, Teller, Njoku, Pocic, Harris, Ford, Cam Robinson, and Jack Conklin are all scheduled to hit the market.

Trading some of these veterans before the deadline could yield valuable draft compensation in 2026, a critical period when the Browns will need to rebuild an aging offensive line and add more playmakers on offense.

The move would also provide financial relief, giving Cleveland greater flexibility in upcoming contract decisions.

