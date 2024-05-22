Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

Along with a new offensive coordinator this season, members of the Cleveland Browns offensive line are learning what their life will be like under new positional coach Andy Dickerson.

Pro Bowl offensive guard Wyatt Teller was among the linemen opening up about the transition from working under former coach Bill Callahan to Dickerson.

While the workouts have changed, the way Teller and his fellow linemen are asked to do their jobs on the field remains intact.

“Techniques and stuff like that are slightly different, but at the end of the day … it’s the same stuff,” Teller told media members after the practice.

Wyatt Teller discusses the transition from

former OL coach Bill Callahan to new OL coach Andy Dickerson.#Browns pic.twitter.com/xrTbwlbZf6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 22, 2024

He added that the execution of plays linemen are expected to perform stands universal throughout most offensive schemes.

Teller noted that his friends sent him videos of Callahan’s workout method with his new team – the Tennessee Titans – that involved a heavy bag and other “toys” in their workouts.

The guard said those workouts prepared him for the previous regular seasons, and he expected Callahan to have the Titans’ linemen well-prepared under those same methods.

Entering his sixth season with the Browns, Teller was a fifth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and was traded to Cleveland in 2019.

Teller earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 under Callahan and has twice been selected to the second-team All-Pro list.

Dickerson is in his second stint with the Browns and has worked exclusively with the offensive line for over a dozen years.

The veteran coach won two Super Bowls – in 2004 with the New England Patriots and 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.

