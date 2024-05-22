Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills’ Status For OTA Workouts

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

As the media made their way to Berea for the second day of the Browns’ OTAs, most eyes were trained on the players on the field.

With so many new athletes performing for the first time for the media, reports have focused on what veterans like wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and quarterback Jameis Winston looked like in the new-look offense.

One player who did not participate was offensive lineman Jerdrick Wills Jr.

Analyst Fred Greetham posted on Twitter of Wills observing a drill, noting that the player wore a sleeve on his right leg – the same leg he injured last season.

Wills was placed on injured reserve after Cleveland’s 27-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

The tackle underwent surgery in December and missed the remainder of the year due to the injury.

Wills is a fifth-year tackle for the Browns and was the team’s top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as Cleveland selected him with the No. 10 overall pick.

In his four-year NFL career, Wills has played in 53 games and started in all but two contests.

His third year in the league – 2022 – was the only time the tackle has played the entire season for the team.

Wills is not the only offensive tackle who suffered an injury last season.

Veteran offensive lineman Jack Conklin and rookie tackle Dawand Jones both suffered knee injuries during the 2023 regular season and were lost for the year.

Jones and Conklin were reportedly at practice on Wednesday, but no reports surfaced about their availability for the workout.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation