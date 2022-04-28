Wyatt Teller Surprises Fan Who Was Wearing His Jersey

Wyatt Teller, the starting right guard for the Cleveland Browns, is one of the best at his position in the National Football League.

He also appears to be a generous man who expresses gratitude to others.

Recently, while at Spring Jam, an event at Virginia Tech University, Teller’s alma mater, he went up to a fan who was wearing his jersey and gave him a big surprise.

The two had a nice talk, and it showed how Teller is still in touch with his roots and the people and places that helped make him what he is today.

Spring Jam

While at Virginia Tech for Spring Jam, Teller saw Coleman Calloway, who is a football coach at Thomas Jefferson High School in Virginia.

Calloway was wearing his jersey, and although Teller saw him from the second floor of the bar both were attending, he made his way down to the first floor to say hi to Calloway.

#Hokies, Watch this video of a really awesome interaction from #SpringJam. See the following tweet for context of the moment ⬇️👀 pic.twitter.com/E0bn5QFyI4 — Sons of Saturday #Hokies (@SonsofSatVT) April 27, 2022

As it turned out, Calloway wasn’t just a fan of Teller, but he also used him as an example for his players.

He would show his high schoolers video of the guard to teach them how to develop and use proper footwork and technique.

Coleman told Teller how thrilled he was to meet him, and he even got a chance to take a picture with the Browns Pro Bowler.

There are many star pro athletes who wouldn’t have even thought of doing what Teller did that day, and the fact that he did do it speaks volumes about his character, humility and

gratitude.

Teller Has Held It Down For Cleveland

After a strong career with the Hokies, during which he was named to the All-ACC first team, Teller was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent one season in Upstate New York, appearing in eight games and starting in seven of them for the Bills, and during the following preseason, the Browns sent Buffalo two picks in the 2020 draft in order to acquire him.

Over the past couple of years, he has become a fixture on Cleveland’s offensive line, starting every game he played in during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Both years, he was named to the All-Pro team, and this past season he earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Along with guard Joel Bitonio and tackle Jack Conklin, Teller has given the Browns one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.

Wyatt Teller is the best Right Guard in the NFL #Browns. pic.twitter.com/WCyzERbqX8 — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) September 16, 2021

For evidence, one has to look no further than the performance of running back Nick Chubb over the last few seasons.

In 2019, the year Teller arrived in Northeast Ohio, Chubb went from 996 rushing yards the year before to 1,494 yards.

Then in 2020, he had 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games while increasing his yards per carry average from 5.0 to 5.6.

No matter how great a running back is, and Chubb is pretty great, he needs an equally great offensive line blocking in front of him to help him unlock his best output.

Now, with Deshaun Watson replacing Baker Mayfield under center, some feel Chubb could be poised for a special season in 2022.