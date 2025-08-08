Browns Nation

Friday, August 8, 2025
Browns Announce Injury Report For First Preseason Game

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns concluded their joint practice session with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, setting the stage for their preseason opener on August 8.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski used the opportunity to clarify his approach for the upcoming game.

Stefanski explained that the joint practice allowed veterans and established players to get quality work against different competition.

The preseason game will instead focus on evaluating younger talent and providing developmental opportunities for players fighting for roster spots.

Cleveland released its injury report ahead of Friday’s contest, revealing multiple notable absences.

Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett will both miss the game due to ongoing hamstring injuries that have limited their participation in recent practices.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are also ruled out, though the rest of the receiving corps should see action against Carolina.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II appears questionable after being limited in Wednesday’s session with a shoulder issue.

Guard Zak Zinter will remain in Cleveland and miss the game entirely.

Tyler Huntley, who signed with the team earlier this week, could make his Browns debut if he demonstrates sufficient grasp of the playbook.

Joe Flacco, the projected starting quarterback for the regular season, remains healthy but will not participate in the preseason opener.

Several rookies are expected to make their first appearances in Browns uniforms.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders leads a group of first-year players set to debut, including defensive tackle Mason Graham, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., running back Dylan Sampson, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

These players will have prime opportunities to showcase their abilities and make early impressions on the coaching staff.

Browns Nation