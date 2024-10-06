Zach Ertz Makes A Big Statement About Myles Garrett

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has been in the NFL for 12 years, so he has lined up across quite a few dominant pass rushers in his day.

Few would know better than he would about who the best pass rushers of his generation are, which is why his recent comments about Myles Garrett ahead of Washington’s Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns hold a lot of water.

During an appearance on NFL on ESPN, Ertz gave Garrett his flowers and said “He’s one of the best, if not the best defensive player in our league right now.”

"He's one of the best, if not the best defensive player in our league right now." Zach Ertz gave Myles Garrett his flowers ahead of the Eagles-Commanders matchup. Who will take home the dub? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CVDfnGDaHd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2024

Garrett has been nursing a number of injuries so far this season but has been adamant about playing through them and dealing with them after the season if need be, but you wouldn’t be able to tell given his production as he already has four sacks and two forced fumbles through four games.

Cleveland is heading into this matchup with a ton of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, though tight end David Njoku and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are expected to play and provide a much-needed boost.

Garrett and his defense will have a tough task on Sunday going up against rookie No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, who leads the league with an 82.1 percent completion percentage and has his team riding high on a 3-game winning streak including scoring 80 points over the last two games.

The Browns need to get back in the win column on Sunday to get out ahead of a tough stretch in their schedule, and as always, Garrett should be front and center leading the charge.

