Browns Nation

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Former Player Names 3 Areas The Browns Need To Address

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Many people expected the Cleveland Browns to be a playoff team or be in the mix at the very least.

Nine weeks of NFL football have gone by, and Kevin Stefanski’s team is 2-7 and unlikely to win more than four games all season.

Needless to say, this has been a tough pill to swallow.

As it usually happens, this situation has led plenty of people to ask for a major overhaul, but that might not be necessary.

This team made the playoffs just last season with most of this same core, so it’s not like they’re ages away.

With that in mind, former NFL player Tyvis Powell shared his thoughts on the three needs the Browns need to address to get back on track.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the former player stated the team needs a clear-cut WR1.

He also mentioned a running back and changes to the coaching staff.

Moreover, he believes that as much as everybody loves Nick Chubb, the fact of the matter is that the team needs to add a three-down back into the mix, as Chubb is still working his way back from an injury and isn’t getting any younger.

He doesn’t think Jerome Ford has proven to be dynamic enough to be that guy.

Last but not least, Powell talked about how the Browns went from being one of the best teams at running the ball to struggling to get anything going on the ground, so he believes they need to get a different running game coordinator right now.

This season was disappointing, but there’s no need to blow the whole thing up; they just need to tweak the roster a bit.

Browns Nation