Browns Nation

Thursday, November 28, 2024
10 Browns Players Listed On Thursday’s Injury Report

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are set to face a critical test on Monday Night Football, squaring off against the Denver Broncos.

Sitting at a challenging 3-8 record, the team is hoping to build momentum from their surprising recent victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Jameis Winston has provided a glimmer of hope, maintaining a respectable 2-2 record since taking over as the starter.

Despite signs of potential, the Browns continue to wrestle with persistent challenges.

92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter shared the team’s latest injury report heading into their upcoming matchup with 10 players currently listed.

Guard Joel Bitonio appears to be in a positive position, fully participating in practice with his elbow injury.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy both practiced fully, offering some relief to the coaching staff.

Cornerback Mike Harden and tackle Germaine Ifedi were limited participants, indicating ongoing recovery efforts.

More concerning are the players completely sidelined. Tight end Geoff Swaim, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Juan Thornhill, and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. did not participate in practice.

Meanwhile, the Broncos arrive with a more promising 7-5 record and are installed as 5.5-point favorites.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has emerged as a bright spot for Denver, showcasing an impressive performance with 11 touchdowns and just one interception over his last five games.

This remarkable consistency has thrust him into serious Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations.

For Denver, this game represents a crucial opportunity to solidify their playoff positioning.

The impending matchup promises high stakes for both teams. With the Browns desperately seeking to reverse their fortunes and the Broncos aiming to cement their playoff hopes.

Browns Nation