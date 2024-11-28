Denzel Ward Sends A Clear Message On Where He Ranks Among CBs

The Cleveland Browns drafted Denzel Ward in 2018, making him the No. 4 overall selection in a class loaded with talent at multiple positions.

In seven seasons with the team, Ward has been a Pro Bowl performer three times with a chance this year to be added to that list yet again.

With unquestionable talent, Ward has proven to be a valuable part of his team’s defense since arriving in Cleveland.

The Browns’ opponent on Monday night – the Denver Broncos – has a similar cornerstone cornerback in Patrick Surtain.

In his first four years, Surtain has made two Pro Bowls and is considered among the best in the business at his position.

Ward definitely agrees with that take.

In answering a question about Surtain’s rank among NFL cornerbacks, Ward revealed where he thinks both he and the Broncos star defensive back lie among the current crop of defensive backs.

“I think he’s a top-five corner for sure. He’s a great cornerback … and a real good player. Myself? I put myself at number one,” Ward said.

Ward is having arguably one of his best starts to a season in 2024.

The cornerback has allowed just over 47 percent of passes to be completed to receivers he is defending, breaking up a league-best 17 pass attempts this year.

He also has the team’s only interception from the defensive backfield after picking off a pass against New Orleans two weeks ago.

For his career, Ward has recorded 298 tackles, 93 pass deflections, 16 interceptions, and six fumble recoveries.

