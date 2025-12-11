Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
10 Browns Players Missed Thursday's Practice With Injuries

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be in frigid Chicago this Sunday to take on the Bears, but the cold weather won’t be the only challenge they face. Instead, injuries will also be a big problem for the struggling team.

Cleveland’s current injury report is lengthy, with ten players experiencing issues and unable to practice on Thursday morning.

The team has a few days to aim for better health, but there is a very good chance the lineup is somewhat depleted for Sunday’s showdown against Chicago.

Cedric Tillman is battling a concussion and rib issue, while Mason Graham is also attempting to overcome a rib injury. Joel Bitonio is having back and knee problems, while Wyatt Teller is tending to his calf.

David Njoku suffered a knee injury last week against the Tennessee Titans, while Dylan Sampson is being bothered by both his calf and hand.

The list goes on and on. Thankfully, Grant Delpit is practicing with the Browns again, but outside of him, the injury report is quite bleak.

The Bears aren’t without their own troubles, but their injury list is far shorter than Cleveland’s, which will give them an even bigger upper hand for Week 15. Although the playoffs are now officially out of reach for the Browns, many fans were still hoping to see an energetic effort from their team, but that seems less likely with so many injuries.

With that being said, many of the players who are exciting a lot of the fanbase right now will be available for the game.

That means the Browns might still be able to make an impression, even if they are riddled with physical problems and numerous absences.

NEXT:  Tommy Rees Responds To Buzz Linking Him To College Job
Brandon Marcus
Browns Nation