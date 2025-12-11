Tommy Rees Responds To Buzz Linking Him To College Job

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has heard his name attached to numerous college football coaching rumors. From Penn State to UCLA, Rees has been floated as a potential head coach at several schools across the country and has reportedly been interviewed for at least one position.

But although he finds the interest in him “flattering,” Rees revealed that he isn’t focused on returning to the world of college sports and is instead focused on doing all he can for his Browns.

“My focus is really on how we can score enough points to win a game,” Rees said. “Put our young players, put our quarterback, put our offense in a great position to have success… that’s really where my focus has been.”

It’s been a busy year for Rees, even if things haven’t panned out well for the Browns. Earlier this season, he was handed play-calling duties by head coach Kevin Stefanski, a sign of Stefanski’s trust in Rees and his importance to the team.

Some fans have noted improvements with the offense since that change, but the team obviously has a long way to go, and it sounds like Rees isn’t ready to move on from them. The addition of Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback has injected good energy and excitement into the offensive line, and there is a hope that the team can keep building on that as the season comes to an end.

Rees hasn’t been with the Browns very long, and he got his start in college football. Therefore, the idea of him going back to that world isn’t too far-fetched.

However, this latest statement from him suggests that he’s taking his current job very seriously and isn’t thinking about offers or rumors about him.

