10 Browns Players Were Listed On Wednesday’s Injury Report

The Cleveland Browns have had a tough go of it throughout the 2024 NFL season.

This team has dealt with a lot of adversity, and while they’ve tried to fight through it to the best of their abilities, the Browns haven’t been able to break through in the win column.

With just three wins on the year, the Browns are in a position to contend for a top-five draft pick in 2025, hopefully giving them a player that can impact the franchise for the foreseeable future.

One of the 2024 Browns’ biggest downfalls has been injuries, as they can’t seem to stay healthy.

As the team’s official X account highlighted, 10 players were listed on the injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

our practice participation report from today pic.twitter.com/Q1Fbev4htu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 25, 2024

Shelby Harris, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and David Njoku were listed as DNP’s. Many players were limited, including Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Martin Emerson Jr., and Jameis Winston.

Thompson-Robinson is the Browns’ third starting quarterback of the season, but the team could be forced to look elsewhere at the position if injuries keep him off the field.

Considering the team is knocked out of the playoffs and would likely prefer to lose their final two games to preserve their draft position, it will be interesting to see what product Kevin Stefanski puts on the field over the next few weeks.

Will players like Myles Garrett try to limit their playing time due to injury risk?

And, will players who are limited but might be able to physically play, elect to sit out and phone it in?

NEXT:

Analyst Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Dorian Thompson-Robinson