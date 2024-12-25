Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns owe it to themselves to figure out what they have with Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

However, given what he has shown so far in his career, there is little to be excited about.

While Thompson-Robinson is still young and could still evolve into something serviceable in the NFL, he clearly has shown limitations with decision making and questionable accuracy.

Many of these reasons are why analyst Adam Gerstenhaber made his thoughts clear about what he thinks of the young signal-caller.

“To me, there’s no signs that he’s an NFL starting quarterback. All he can do is dink and dunk the ball down the field,” Gerstenhaber said.

It’s hard to disagree with Gerstenhaber’s assessment based on what he has shown so far in his career.

Then again, it’s hard to get a true assessment of a young quarterback when the Browns have struggled with injuries all season long on offense and have had a limited running game.

The Browns also aren’t doing him any favors with the final three-game stretch of the season by facing the Bengals, Dolphins, and Ravens.

Regardless, the Browns are likely to enter this offseason looking for a true solution at the position in which they can become contenders again.

While finding this solution is much easier said than done, Myles Garrett’s future in Cleveland could depend on it.

