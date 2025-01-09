2 Browns Defenders Named As Having Best Bargain Contracts

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations.

Since they made the playoffs last season, one could only hope they would at least be in the mix to return to that stage this season.

That wasn’t the case.

The Browns finished the season tied for the worst record in the NFL at 3-14.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean everything was bad for the team.

As pointed out by a column by CBS, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward were chosen as two of the players with the biggest bargain deals in the entire league right now.

Garrett, who entered the season as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was tied with Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson for the most quarterback pressures this season (83).

He was also second in sacks (14), so his roughly $20.1 million salary looks like a great deal.

As for Ward, he made just $12.1 million this season.

However, he led the league with 19 passes defended, and he was an absolute shutdown cornerback for most of the season.

Jim Schwartz’s defense was one of the best in the game last season.

Their lack of discipline and communication issues affected their chances of being at their best this time around.

Nevertheless, they have the personnel to return to their winning ways quickly.

The team needs to address Myles Garrett’s alleged discontent, and they will most likely sign him to a big contract extension.

Hopefully, that will translate into a bounce-back season in 2025, and the No. 2 pick will also help them regain their footing.

