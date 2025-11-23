2 Browns Defenders Predicted To Dominate Against Raiders

The Cleveland Browns will be on the road to face another struggling team. The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t done much better than Kevin Stefanski’s team, and they might be one of the few teams in a worse position than the Browns right now.

Shedeur Sanders will make his first career start. He looked overwhelmed and unprepared in his first taste of NFL action in the loss against the Baltimore Ravens, but a full week of preparation should be enough for him to do a little better against one of the worst teams in football.

However, as much as most people will focus on Sanders and the offense, Browns insider Ashley Bastock believes things could be better for the team on the other side of the field.

In her latest column, she predicted that Myles Garrett and Mason Graham will have big games on Sunday afternoon.

“I predict Garrett will be his usual self in this one, and will take advantage against a struggling O-line. As long as he plays, I’m predicting at least three sacks for him. I also predict Graham will get his first solo sack of the season,” Bastock wrote.

Browns’ Defense Poised To Exploit Struggling Raiders O-Line

The table is set for Jim Schwartz’s defense to have a field day. Even though they’re not as dominant away from Cleveland as they are at home, they will go after one of the worst offensive lines in the game.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith hasn’t been able to get any sort of momentum this season. He’s constantly making bad decisions, but a lot of that has had to do with his offensive line’s inability to get the pressure away from him. And with Graham and Garrett ready to make a statement on Sunday, it might be a very long game for Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly’s offense.

