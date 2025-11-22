Dianna Russini Reveals What She’s Hearing About Shedeur Sanders

If people were worried about Shedeur Sanders and his upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders, new reporting from Dianna Russini will probably ease their concerns. According to her latest piece for The Athletic, Sanders is treating Sunday’s game very seriously.

Just a week ago, Sanders gave a lackluster performance during his first time on the field for the Cleveland Browns, but the rookie quarterback is treating Sunday’s showdown like a school test that he can’t fail, and he has been studying hard.

“He took all the first-team reps on the field with Cleveland’s starters for the first time this week, and people inside the Browns building say there’s been a calm about Sanders that sticks out. Coaches and teammates have watched him roam the halls with his iPad under his arm, bouncing from meeting to meeting, stopping for extra one-on-one sessions with coach Kevin Stefanski. For a third-day pick who barely took reps earlier in the season, Sanders is, as one Browns player described it, “treating this start like a final exam he can’t fail,” Russini said.

Sanders Looks Calm and Ready Ahead Of Week 12 Start

This is exactly what Browns fans wanted to hear after the team’s disappointing run against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Sanders completed only four of his 16 attempts and passed for just 47 yards.

More than anything, he looked unsure of himself and under pressure, repeatedly fleeing from the incoming defense instead of playing with confidence. Based on this reporting, it sounds like that could be different for Sunday’s game.

Sanders has been working all week, knowing full well that he will be starting in the Week 12 game. That has obviously affected his prep, and he is devoting himself entirely to stepping up.

The fact that Sanders is reportedly calm is a huge deal because he was certainly lacking that last week. The right mindset and proper preparation might help Sanders lead the Browns to a win this weekend.

