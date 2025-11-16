2 Browns Defenders Predicted To Have Big Game Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will be in for a big challenge on Sunday. Despite being at home, they’re 7.5-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens at the time of writing.

The Ravens had a strong game against the Browns earlier in the season and, clearly, oddsmakers expect them to make it two in a row and sweep the season series. All things considered, that makes perfect sense.

Nevertheless, even if that’s the case, team analyst Ashley Bastock still expects two Browns defenders to step up and have a big game on Sunday. In her latest column, she chose Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger as the two biggest keys on defense:

“Garrett has 8.5 sacks against Jackson in his career, including 1.5 in the Week 2 meeting between these teams. I predict Garrett will get Jackson at least once. But I also predict the Browns will use rookie LB Carson Schwesinger as their spy against Jackson, and that he will also have a big game,” Bastock wrote.

Defense Shines Amid Offensive Struggles

Garrett has always found success against Lamar Jackson, which is something not many people have ever been able to say. As for Schwesinger, he looks like one of the leading candidates to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and for great reasons.

Carson Schwesinger winning DROY on a 2 win team would be insane, but deserved One of the most impact LBs in the NFL already: https://t.co/bZ98NB0Qik pic.twitter.com/6TPjLKDBsQ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 12, 2025

Jim Schwartz’s defense is, by all means, one of the best in the game. They’re pretty familiar with Jackson and the Ravens, and they should be able to hold down the fort at home.

Unfortunately, that might not be the case on the other side of the field. This team’s offense is pedestrian, conservative, predictable, and devoid of talent. As such, it’ll be quite difficult to keep up with Jackson and the Ravens’ explosive offense. But if the Browns keep slowing down the pace of the game, they might actually have a chance.

