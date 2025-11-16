Bill Belichick Sends Heartfelt Message To Bernie Kosar

Former Cleveland Browns star Bernie Kosar is going through some tough times right now. The legendary quarterback is about to get a liver transplant to address his liver failure.

With that in mind, multiple figures in the football scene have reached out to him to send him well-wishes. Notably, that includes Bill Belichick and former Browns executive Mike Lombardi.

“We are thinking about you and wanted to send you love and support from both of us and everyone here at UNC,” Belichick said. “We all know about your toughness Bernie and your positive attitude has been so inspriational to everyone here at UNC,” Lombardi added.

Really appreciate the kind words from the UNC family, Mike Lombardi, and Coach Belichick. Means a lot to me. Thank you, fellas. 🙏 umatter 🙌 #umatter #UNC #community #ShopKosar pic.twitter.com/HCNZFx8mxt — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 16, 2025

Could Belichick Eye A Browns Comeback?

It’s certainly nice to see that Coach Belichick is still keeping tabs on people close to his former organization. There might be a head coach opening soon there.

Of course, he already claimed that he wouldn’t pursue any head coaching opportunities in the NFL and that he was fully invested in UNC. However, that may have had to do with the lack of opportunities rather than with a lack of interest.

Given how poorly he’s fared at UNC, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him agree to pay his $1 million buyout and run right back to the pros as soon as (if) he gets an actual offer. The Browns don’t sound inclined to move on from Kevin Stefanski, but that could all change at the end of the season if this team continues to struggle. If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Belichick could be a potential candidate to take the reins.

As for Kosar, he’s also battling Parkinson’s Disease. Hopefully, he will be able to get the treatment he needs, and he’ll be back to full strength sooner rather than later. He’s a living legend.

NEXT:

Bernie Kosar Reveals Big Update About His Health