2 Browns Legends Move Closer To Major NFL Honor

Finally, the Cleveland Browns might get two more Hall of Famers.

So far, they have inducted only 18 former members of the organization into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But as reported by Scott Petrak on X, two franchise legends could be joining the party pretty soon as well.

Per a release from the Hall itself, legendary linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. and left tackle Dick Schafrath are two of the 52 seniors who will be eligible to be inducted into the class of 2026.

Browns greats Clay Matthews Jr. and Dick Schafrath made the cut. https://t.co/WkyZ8ivBM9 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 2, 2025

Nine members of the ‘Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee’ will eventually trim the list down to just three candidates.

Matthews and Schafrath did more than enough to be granted that honor.

The Browns took Matthews Jr. in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft, and he was one of the hardest-hitting players in the game for nearly two decades (19 years).

He had 75 sacks in 16 seasons with the Browns, which, to this day, is still the third most in franchise history behind only Myles Garrett and Bill Glass.

He went on to finish his career with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Browns made him a part of their Ring of Honor back in 2019.

As for Schafrath, he was a second-round pick all the way back in 1959.

He spent 13 years with the Browns, becoming a mainstay at left tackle and starting 158 of his 176 career games there.

He was inducted into the Browns’ Legends Club in 2003 and was instrumental in the team’s offensive success throughout the 1960s.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Potential Trade With Dolphins