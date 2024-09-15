2 Browns Players Are Out For Jaguars Game

The Cleveland Browns hit the road for their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s hard to envision anything going any worse than it went in the season opener, but health will once again be an issue for this team.

According to their injury report, the team will be without two of their most important offensive players.

Star tight end David Njoku has already been ruled out with an ankle injury, which isn’t that big of a surprise, considering that head coach Kevin Stefanski deemed him week-to-week.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills will also stay on the sidelines with the same knee injury that kept him on the shelf for the season opener.

On a more positive note, fellow offensive tackle Jack Conklin was listed as a limited participant in practice all week and is now questionable for the game.

Deshaun Watson looked out of sorts and lacked confidence in his first game back from a season-ending injury, but playing behind a makeshift offensive line didn’t do much to help.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush kept him on his toes from the very beginning, and the Jaguars also have a stout front seven that could pose a major threat on every dropback.

Both teams will look to rebound from a tough loss in the season opener, but the Jaguars actually looked much better in their narrow loss.

Then again, we’ve already seen what the Browns’ defense is capable of when they’re at their best, and it’s still way too early to sound off the alarms in Berea.

