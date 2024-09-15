Report: New Lawsuit Could Expose Deshaun Watson To Further NFL Punishment

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has turned into an absolute nightmare.

Not only has he not performed up to the expectations and has been quite banged up, but he’s also now dealing with even more legal turmoil and off-field issues.

He’s currently facing yet another civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct.

Moreover, a report by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reveals that the league will look to determine whether he violated the terms of his settlement with the league:

“Sources tell CBS Sports it is believed that the allegations in the latest civil lawsuit would not be covered under his reinstatement agreement. And if a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy is found, Watson could again face punishment from the NFL including a fine and/or suspension,” Jones wrote

The latest civil suit against Deshaun Watson contains allegations that are believed to fall outside of his 2022 settlement agreement with the NFL. Watson maintains innocence. The league investigation will take time @NFLonCBS https://t.co/yXwjbc4qb3 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 14, 2024

Should that be the case, he could face further discipline from the league and another suspension.

Back in 2022, Watson previously settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct during massages.

He continues to claim his innocence and denies any wrongdoing, and he wasn’t indicted or criminally charged.

This time, however, the new accuser alleged forcible penetration back in October 2020.

Shortly after being traded to the Browns, the league enforced an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for violations of the conduct policy.

He was reportedly ineligible to be further disciplined for the same accusations before the date of the agreement.

However, the deal doesn’t prevent the league from investigating or suspending him for another incident using the threat of physical force or a weapon or if he’s subject to a criminal charge.

If that happens, the Browns could look to void the remainder of his contract.

That would leave them scrambling for another quarterback again, but they could at least be off the hook with his massive contract.

