2 Browns Players Are Questionable For Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 8 against the New England Patriots with a manageable injury report after listing 15 players earlier in the week.

Most players worked through full practice sessions on Friday and are expected to be available for Sunday’s matchup.

However, a few concerns remain as the Browns prepare for Sunday’s game.

Two key contributors have been officially tagged as questionable.

Defensive tackle Adin Huntington is dealing with a concussion, while tight end David Njoku continues managing a knee issue that has limited his availability.

Njoku first injured his knee during the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been working his way back since.

He sat out all practices the following week and missed the Miami Dolphins game entirely in Week 7.

This week brought signs of progress as Njoku returned to the field as a limited participant in practice sessions.

Huntington entered concussion protocol after the Dolphins game and has been gradually working through the necessary steps.

He remained sidelined during Wednesday and Thursday sessions but returned to practice on Friday, suggesting steady improvement in his recovery process.

The Browns received positive news regarding defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who will make his season debut Sunday after missing the first seven games while recovering from a knee injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski indicated the team will manage Hall’s workload carefully, with his usage determined by how the game unfolds and his conditioning level.

Cleveland hopes to have its full complement of talent available as it looks to build momentum in the second half of the season.

