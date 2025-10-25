Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, October 25, 2025
Myles Garrett Reveals Honest Thoughts About Mike Vrabel

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

 

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns face an uphill battle as they prepare for a Week 8 matchup against the 5-2 New England Patriots.

The odds may not favor Cleveland, but the team still has one undeniable weapon in All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

The game-wrecker has consistently dismantled opposing passing attacks throughout his career, though Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has proven capable of preparing his teams to handle elite defenders.

Garrett recently praised Vrabel, who served as a Browns consultant before taking the New England job.

The defensive end believes Vrabel has already stamped his personality on the Patriots organization.

“It was great having him around. Hell of a leader, hell of a coach. Always came to work – he was trying to get the most out of everybody, not just the one he was assigned to. So, glad to see him doing well,” Garrett said.

The future Hall of Famer has accumulated 107.5 career sacks and continues adding to that total.

New England faces its toughest test yet with two rookies starting on their offensive line.

First-round tackle Will Campbell and third-round guard Jared Wilson will need to contain one of the best defensive lines in the league.

Vrabel’s preparation will be crucial in protecting rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

But stopping Maye and the Patriots’ offense will mean nothing if Cleveland’s inconsistent offense fails to put points on the board.

Browns Nation