2 Browns Players Break 10-Year Drought With Notable Performances

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco isn’t the scrambling type of passer Andrew Berry loaded the initial Cleveland Browns’ roster with.

Instead, the savvy veteran offers more of a throwback demeanor.

So, it’s appropriate for Flacco to help two of his receivers do something no Browns teammates have done in 10 years.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter noted the 100-yard receiving games for Amari Cooper and David Njoku against the Bears.

It is the first time Cleveland had a pair of 100-yard receivers since Week 14 of the 2013 season.

Njoku and Cooper each hauled in key passes during the Browns’ 4th-quarter comeback.

Flacco laid in a perfect pass to a crossing Cooper between 3 Bears defenders.

Cooper turned upfield and scooted down the sideline to the game-tying 51-yard touchdown with 3:09 left in the game.

And Njoku grabbed a pair of passes that turned into 65 yards of catch-and-runs on Cleveland’s final possession.

Njoku ended his day with 10 catches on 14 targets for 104 yards and a first-half touchdown.

Cooper collected 4 of his 8 targets for 108 yards and the tying score.

Overall, Flacco connected with 9 different receivers for 374 yards and the two touchdowns.

It was the first time since the 2020 season that a Cleveland quarterback had back-to-back 300-yard passing games.

Josh Gordon (7/151/1) and Jordan Cameron (9/121/1) were the last receivers to manage tandem 100-yard games.

Just like Sunday’s thrilling victory over Chicago, that 2013 game came down to a last-minute field goal.

Unfortunately, Billy Cundiff came up just short on his 58-yard attempted game-winner against the Patriots.

