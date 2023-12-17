Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over The Bears

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over The Bears

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: D'Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Things were looking bleak for the Cleveland Browns, who faced a 10-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

But when Justin Fields’ Hail Mary pass bounced away from Darnell Mooney, the Dawg Pound erupted in joy.

Three fourth-quarter scoring drives and a riled-up defense gave Cleveland the 20-17 victory.

Here are some of the studs (and duds) who kept the Browns atop the AFC Wild Card race.

 

STUD: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah tried to fill the roles of the Browns injured defensive players all by himself.

He ended up with 6 tackles, 2 TFL, a sack and QB hit, along with 2 passes defended and an interception.

JOK showed the combination of speed and power that led analysts to call him a 2nd-round steal in the 2021 Draft.

And his stat line should earn him Defensive Player of the Week consideration.

 

STUD: Joe Flacco 

At one point in this game, Joe Flacco threw his third interception and appeared unable to spark the offense.

But it wasn’t the fourth quarter yet, and Flacco knew what he had to do to keep the Dawg Pound happy.

He hit several big-time throws on the way to 374 passing yards before running the clock down for Dustin Hopkins.

 

STUD: David Njoku 

David Njoku didn’t just catch a few key passes during the fourth-quarter comeback.

He did it with flare and power, helping to spark the rest of the offense and defense along with him.

But his best catch was probably the first-half leap and toe-tap along the back line of the end zone.

 

Dud: Ford-Hunt-Strong

None of the Browns running backs could create any semblance of a running threat.

Losing Joel Bitonio early in the game didn’t help, but Flacco could have used a little more effort from somebody.

Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, and Pierre Strong combined for 30 yards on 17 carries, breaking 3 yards only once.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

7 hours ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Game Will Be "Ultra Meaningful" For Browns

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans Are Giving Myles Garrett Notable Pro Bowl Honor

1 day ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bears Game

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments Against NFL Referees

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Says Injured Defender Has Taken On New Role

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Insider Says Browns Defender Is Looking For Second Opinion On Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Fans React To 'Finished' Claim About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

Former NFL Coach Makes 'Special' Claim About New Browns QB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Jim Schwartz Raves About 1 'Inspiring' Browns Defender

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Duron Harmon

Browns DC Reveals Plans For Newest Addition To Secondary

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Reaches Exciting Agreement With Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

4 days ago

browns stadium

Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is 'The Best In The Business'

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett's Dominance Against The Jaguars

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito's Agent

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

5 days ago

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

No more pages to load