Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
2 Browns Players Expected To Be Shopped In Potential Trades

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ faithful are at their wits’ end following a disastrous 2024 campaign.

After riding high on an 11-6 playoff season just a year ago, the team’s plummet to a 3-14 record has left fans eagerly awaiting free agency and the NFL Draft, desperate for signs of hope heading into 2025.

That magical 2023 run, where the team battled through injuries without making excuses, feels like a distant memory now.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry face mounting pressure to orchestrate a rapid turnaround.

As free agency approaches, the Browns find themselves at a critical crossroads.

While the market will feature some enticing talent, Cleveland’s immediate concerns revolve around their own roster decisions, particularly regarding veterans Jack Conklin, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

The New York Times’ Zac Jackson reports that both Tomlinson and Okoronkwo could be headed for significant changes.

“Tomlinson and Okoronkwo could be shopped in potential trades, released or brought back on amended contracts,” Jackson noted.

The intrigue doesn’t stop there, as Jackson’s reporting reveals more potential roster shake-ups ahead.

Safety Juan Thornhill appears destined for departure, while Jack Conklin’s hefty $19.1 million cap hit practically guarantees a contract restructuring.

However, the most compelling storyline centers on Nick Chubb’s future with the franchise.

While the Browns have no wish to see their star running back wear another team’s colors, the situation is complicated by Jerome Ford entering his final contract year and Chubb approaching free agency at 29 years old.

Browns Nation