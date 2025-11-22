Alex Wright Sends 2-Word Message After Signing Extension

Just a few weeks ago, defensive end Alex Wright of the Cleveland Browns was the subject of a lot of trade speculation. His name was one of the few being tossed around as a potential chip in potential trades, but he ultimately remained in Cleveland.

And the Browns just made their future intentions about Wright known when they signed him to a three-year, $33 million extension this week. Immediately after signing that big deal, Wright hopped on social media to celebrate.

“DAWGPOUNDDDDDD,” Wright posted on X.

DAWGPOUNDDDDDD ‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Alex Wright (@AlexWright_16) November 21, 2025

Wright Secures Big Extension, Showing Loyalty And Commitment To Browns

Wright, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, was playing in the final year of his rookie deal. Expiring contracts are always tricky in the NFL, and the Browns could have just as easily decided they didn’t want to re-commit for millions.

But not only did they ink a new three-year deal with Wright, they also made sure that $21 million of his $33 million was guaranteed, another sign of how much they believe in him. At the same time, this signing shows that Wright also has faith in the team.

He could have tried his hand at free agency and seen what the league could offer for him, but he wants to stay in Cleveland, even though they are in rough shape right now. This is a relationship that is obviously healthy and happy on both sides.

Wright sat out for most of 2024 due to an injury, but he has returned invigorated and ready to play this year. His attitude, desire to grow, and loyalty to the team are big reasons why the Browns wanted to keep him in Cleveland for the next several years.

