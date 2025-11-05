David Njoku Sends 4-Word Message About Not Being Traded

The Cleveland Browns were active in the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline but made only one minor move as it came to pass.

They traded defensive lineman Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection.

One name that came up a lot in the rumor mill but isn’t going anywhere is tight end David Njoku, who will now get to finish his ninth season in Cleveland.

The veteran recently got honest about not being traded.

“I ain’t F***** leavin,”Njoku said.

With Njoku able to become a free agent this offseason, when he’ll turn 30 years old, it was easy to see why the Browns may have moved on from him.

The team is far from playoff contention, and his successor is already on the roster in standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Njoku isn’t having his best season, with just 27 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played, but his presence is still valuable considering how many question marks there are everywhere else on this offense.

The chances of him getting a contract extension before the end of the season are likely slim, but it’s nice to hear that he wants to stay.

Whether or not that becomes a reality is a question for the offseason, but it will be good to have him around to continue helping the rookie quarterbacks develop.

