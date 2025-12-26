Key Browns Veteran Still Dealing With Injury

Even though they aren’t reaching the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns were still hoping to have as many players as possible for the final two games of the season in order to size up where the team is and what they can accomplish when healthy.

Unfortunately, health is still an issue for this team, and one veteran player is a key example of that. Daniel Oyefusi is reporting that tight end David Njoku isn’t practicing with the team, suggesting that he is still recovering from his knee injury and likely will not play for Cleveland’s Week 17 faceoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With just two games left, it’s becoming increasingly likely that we have seen the last of Njoku for the year.

“Only Browns TE David Njoku isn’t practicing today. CB Myles Harden headed indoors right as the viewing period ended but unsure why,” Oyefusi wrote.

Njoku has missed the last two games, and it appears that his injury is a bit more serious than originally expected. For the season, he has 293 yards along with four touchdowns.

Njoku hasn’t been as productive this season as he has been in the past, partly because he has been splitting duties with Harold Fannin Jr.

The last games of the year will give Fannin Jr. more opportunities to build upon his impressive rookie season.

Cleveland’s injury report does have some things to be optimistic about. There are plenty of “limited” stars in the report, but Njoku was the only one to not participate in practice this week, which means the Browns could be getting some reinforcements.

Even though Njoku isn’t trending in the right direction, other players obviously are.

