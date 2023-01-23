Browns Nation

2 Browns Players The Team Needs To Re-Sign This Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns work their way through the offseason, faces will change at a number of positions.

With practically all of the “core” locked up through next season, plenty of moves will be made for depth.

Earlier this month, Jack Duffin posted on Twitter what the Browns’ cap situation could potentially look like this offseason.

Both free agency and re-signing will be important for Andrew Berry and the front office.

Putting free agency aside for a moment, who are some guys that the team should re-sign?

A couple of guys in particular should be priorities.

 

Ethan Pocic

Losing starting center Nick Harris in the preseason was a big blow to Cleveland’s offensive line.

Fortunately, the team had brought in veteran Ethan Pocic for this type of emergency situation.

Starting in 13 games, Pocic delivered and then some for the Browns.

He grades out well on Pro Football Focus, allowing just two sacks and committing only one penalty.

He excelled in the run game, helping spring Nick Chubb on multiple occasions.

While Harris will want his starting spot back next season, the Browns should bring Pocic back to compete.

Coming off a torn ACL, it’s tough to tell what Harris will look like.

There’s a chance Pocic could beat him out on the depth chart.

Even if he doesn’t, the depth he provides is worth re-signing him.

The problem is, after such a fantastic year, someone may be willing to cough up some serious coin for him.

Spotrac places his market value at $7.2 million annually, which makes the conversation interesting.

However, after a shaky year in general across the offensive front, bringing back the guy who performed the best may not be a bad idea.

Anthony Walker Jr.

Our own Pat Opperman is on-board with re-signing linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., and I don’t disagree.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz mentioned the desire to have a “fast and physical” defense during his introductory press conference.

He also mentioned not necessarily prioritizing size.

Anthony Walker fits that description at the linebacker spot.

He’s certainly fast for the position.

Before going down with a torn quadriceps tendon after the Week Three win over Pittsburgh, Walker was playing some great football.

The linebacker unit has been one of the weaker ones on the Browns’ defense the past few seasons.

It feels like every offseason we have conversations on how to upgrade that position.

While Sione Takitaki would be a cheaper option to re-sign, Walker makes a bigger impact on the defense.

Takitaki hasn’t developed like many had hoped.

Even coming off a pretty tough season-ending injury, Walker is someone that would work in Schwartz’s defense.

 

Who Else?

There are some other big names for Cleveland in the upcoming free agency period.

Jadeveon Clowney is basically out the door already, as is Kareem Hunt.

But guys like Greedy Williams, Chris Hubbard, and Ronnie Harrison could be options to look at.

It will be interesting to see how the front office operates, especially with a new defensive coordinator.

