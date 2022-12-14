2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

Just how good, really, is the Cleveland Browns roster?

Earlier this week on Twitter, Cleveland sports radio host Anthony Lima hinted on Twitter at the Browns roster being potentially over-hyped these past few offseasons.

And, unless changes are made, even the hype may disappear this spring.

Feels like every off-season the last four years we’ve been saying the Browns roster is the most talented it’s been. I have a hard time thinking we’ll be saying that going into next year — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) December 12, 2022

It’s no secret this Browns season has been underwhelming.

Even with the Watson suspension, those first 11 games were far from pretty.

Their record reflected as much, with Deshaun returning to a 4-7 football team.

Just about everyone, from Kevin Stefanski to the last guy on the bench, has faced criticism this year.

Safe to say, changes will be made.

Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office will be busy this offseason trying to address where exactly the shakeup needs to happen.

Here are a couple of positions that will need to see upgrades entering 2023.

Center

The Browns offensive line has been a big part of the disappointment of this season.

Losing starting center Ethan Pocic weeks ago to injury hasn’t helped.

Hjalte Froholdt has had to slide over into the non-natural position for him, adding to the complications.

To his credit, however, he’s handled the change as well as one could hope.

Highest graded Browns in Week 10 vs Dolphins: 🥇 Hjalte Froholdt – 76.9

🥈 Grant Delpit – 73.2

🥉 Donovan Peoples-Jones – 73.1

4️⃣ Ethan Pocic – 70.6

5️⃣ Myles Garrett – 69.9 pic.twitter.com/Kaa70iWADi — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 14, 2022

In recent weeks, that unit has been one of the worst in the NFL.

Browns OL since week 9 has graded as the 2nd worst in the NFL. — John Kosko (@JohnKosko3) December 11, 2022

Pocic’s contract is up after this season, opening the door for Berry to make a move.

They’ll have to settle for a center outside of the first round if they look to upgrade through the draft.

As it stands, per overthecap.com, Cleveland is looking at just under $4 million in cap space next season.

So, not much flexibility seems to be there depending on how the free agent market looks.

It will be a tough position to find a quick solution to.

The offensive line this season did perform better with Pocic in it.

However, continued injury problems may make it worth Cleveland’s while to look elsewhere.

Free Safety

Browns fans have seen enough of John Johnson III.

John Johnson III is still out here stealing money from the #Browns each week. pic.twitter.com/NzKnnEAGNV — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 11, 2022

John Johnson simply can’t tackle #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) December 11, 2022

He’s been disappointing practically since arriving to Cleveland.

I’d be astonished if the front office doesn’t make a change at free safety this offseason.

Over last two seasons, one of most disappointing Browns has been John Johnson III — Rick Noland MG/CT (@RickNoland) December 12, 2022

Cleveland’s defensive woes, particularly in the secondary, have been beyond inexcusable at times this year.

Joe Flacco to Corey Davis for the 76-yard TD!!!! 📺: #NYJvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/Ta8AkV7pGB — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

The communication breakdowns even go back to last year.

Not all of these problems fall squarely on Johnson.

Still, he’s just not making winning plays.

Ja'Marr Chase 15 yard TD between Denzel Ward & John Johnson #Bengals pic.twitter.com/CYUsnIshHp — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 11, 2022

Johnson’s deal does run through next season.

However, there is a potential out this spring.

Grant Delpit’s up and down play this year could very well have his job in question in the future as well.

Grant Delpit has absolutely no idea what he's doing in coverage. Embarrassing. #Browns pic.twitter.com/iAYJR6dCke — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 11, 2022

Great play by Grant Delpit down by the goal line. Keeps his eyes in the backfield, anticipates the throw to Troy Hairston and then separates him from the ball. pic.twitter.com/v7qdbvAUOG — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) December 8, 2022

Elsewhere on the Depth Chart

An honorable mention should go to left tackle.

Jedrick Wills’ effort, or lack thereof, has been called to attention numerous times this year.

Conklin gets abused here, but Jedrick Wills does it again. Dude literally just stops blocking right in the middle of the play. #Browns pic.twitter.com/4rhd36xFuw — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 4, 2022

Jedrick Wills folks pic.twitter.com/vAHLmNs1FC — Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) October 23, 2022

He’s someone who the Browns need to have a serious conversation with this spring.

If his ankle is hindering him and causing this regression, that needs to be addressed.

His poor play cannot continue to plague an already disappointing offensive line.