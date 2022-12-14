Browns Nation

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Just how good, really, is the Cleveland Browns roster?

Earlier this week on Twitter, Cleveland sports radio host Anthony Lima hinted on Twitter at the Browns roster being potentially over-hyped these past few offseasons.

And, unless changes are made, even the hype may disappear this spring.

It’s no secret this Browns season has been underwhelming.

Even with the Watson suspension, those first 11 games were far from pretty.

Their record reflected as much, with Deshaun returning to a 4-7 football team.

Just about everyone, from Kevin Stefanski to the last guy on the bench, has faced criticism this year.

Safe to say, changes will be made.

Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office will be busy this offseason trying to address where exactly the shakeup needs to happen.

Here are a couple of positions that will need to see upgrades entering 2023.

 

Center

The Browns offensive line has been a big part of the disappointment of this season.

Losing starting center Ethan Pocic weeks ago to injury hasn’t helped.

Hjalte Froholdt has had to slide over into the non-natural position for him, adding to the complications.

To his credit, however, he’s handled the change as well as one could hope.

In recent weeks, that unit has been one of the worst in the NFL.

Pocic’s contract is up after this season, opening the door for Berry to make a move.

They’ll have to settle for a center outside of the first round if they look to upgrade through the draft.

As it stands, per overthecap.com, Cleveland is looking at just under $4 million in cap space next season.

So, not much flexibility seems to be there depending on how the free agent market looks.

It will be a tough position to find a quick solution to.

The offensive line this season did perform better with Pocic in it.

However, continued injury problems may make it worth Cleveland’s while to look elsewhere.

 

Free Safety

Browns fans have seen enough of John Johnson III.

He’s been disappointing practically since arriving to Cleveland.

I’d be astonished if the front office doesn’t make a change at free safety this offseason.

Cleveland’s defensive woes, particularly in the secondary, have been beyond inexcusable at times this year.

The communication breakdowns even go back to last year.

Not all of these problems fall squarely on Johnson.

Still, he’s just not making winning plays.

Johnson’s deal does run through next season.

However, there is a potential out this spring.

Grant Delpit’s up and down play this year could very well have his job in question in the future as well.

 

Elsewhere on the Depth Chart

An honorable mention should go to left tackle.

Jedrick Wills’ effort, or lack thereof, has been called to attention numerous times this year.

He’s someone who the Browns need to have a serious conversation with this spring.

If his ankle is hindering him and causing this regression, that needs to be addressed.

His poor play cannot continue to plague an already disappointing offensive line.

