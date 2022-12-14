3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

The Cleveland Browns‘ season may be over, but it didn’t stop them from making a roster move.

They went ahead and signed linebacker Storey Jackson to add some depth to their front seven. The move came on the heels of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being put on the injured reserve.

Jackson had previously worked out for Cleveland a few weeks ago.

Here are 3 things to know about him.

Jackson Played His College Ball At A School Not Known For Sports

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound man attended Liberty University, an institution that is not exactly a football powerhouse.

Liberty is a private Christian school that was founded by late controversial televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr., and it only started competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) a few years ago after years of playing in the less-competitive Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

In the 2021 season, Jackson had 102 tackles (57 solo), 13 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, 7.0 sacks and one interception for the Flames.

Jackson Went Undrafted

Perhaps because he played at a less-heralded school, Jackson wasn’t selected by any team in the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Generally speaking, undrafted players don’t stick in the pros, but he has been an exception.

Jackson Previously Played For The Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys signed Jackson as an undrafted free agent, and he has been with them until recently.

During a preseason game, he recovered an errant snap by the Seattle Seahawks to help preserve a 27-26 win for his team.