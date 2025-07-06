2 Browns Rookies Given Unfortunate Outlook This Season

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has become one of the most fascinating storylines heading into the 2025 season.

With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett competing alongside rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the depth chart offers plenty of intrigue but limited clarity about who will emerge as the long-term answer.

Recent analysis suggests the rookie duo might face a challenging path to meaningful playing time this season.

Analyst Adam Gerstenhaber recently shared his assessment of their immediate prospects.

“Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will probably not be able to play enough to be considered a sure thing going into next year. My hypothesis is they’re probably not going to play enough where we know for sure they’re the answer,” Gerstenhaber said.

The concerns extend beyond simple depth chart positioning.

Cleveland’s early schedule presents a brutal gauntlet with matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions.

These opponents would hardly provide the ideal environment for rookie development.

Flacco enters camp as the projected starter, bringing veteran leadership and playoff experience.

Pickett adds another layer of competition with his proven NFL background.

Both rookies have shown flashes during OTAs, with Sanders displaying sharp accuracy and poise while Gabriel has impressed coaches with his leadership qualities.

The Browns invested mid-round draft capital in both prospects, indicating genuine belief in their potential.

Sanders has yet to receive first-team repetitions, and Gabriel’s opportunities have remained limited through early workouts.

Coach Kevin Stefanski continues emphasizing open competition, using two-spot drills during minicamp to give both rookies valuable development opportunities.

Should Cleveland struggle early or injuries create openings, the timeline for rookie involvement could accelerate significantly.

