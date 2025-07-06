Browns Warned Against Potential Week 1 QB Plan

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation continues to generate intense debate as training camp approaches.

With Deshaun Watson out of the picture, the team is holding a four-way competition featuring veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

While fans and analysts push for one of the rookies to start Week 1, analyst Tony Rizzo delivered a strong warning against rushing the process.

“I want everyone to understand that to get one of those rookies ready for Week 1, that’s, to me, malpractice. Now, maybe Shedeur lights it up. Maybe Gabriel does. I just think when you have the two veteran guys, let them start the first couple [of games]. [Cincinnati] Bengals, [Baltimore] Ravens, [Green Bay] Packers, [Detroit] Lions, let those guys start those four games,” Rizzo said, via ESPN Cleveland.

.@TheRealTRizzo doesn’t think it would be fair to either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel to start them week 1. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/wyzVoiHJDx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 3, 2025

The timing of these comments comes after Sanders drew attention during offseason workouts despite limited opportunities with the starters.

Gabriel has reportedly taken first-team snaps and has organized throwing sessions to speed up his development.

However, neither rookie has experienced live NFL action, and Cleveland’s early schedule has four playoff-caliber opponents in the first five weeks.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski maintains the competition remains open, but insiders suggest Flacco and Pickett hold the advantage heading into the season.

Flacco helped Cleveland to a playoff berth in 2023 and brings familiarity and proven results, while Pickett offers youth and starting experience from time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The long-term picture remains unclear. Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and could use them to add a quarterback if neither rookie develops as expected.

Rizzo’s perspective reflects a broader sentiment among analysts who believe patience trumps desperation.

The veterans can handle the early challenges while the rookies develop properly behind the scenes.

