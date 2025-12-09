Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 9, 2025
2 Browns Rookies Nominated For Notable NFL Award

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another game they were supposed to win. They were home favorites against the one-win Tennessee Titans, yet they still couldn’t get the job done. Nevertheless, their rookies took a big leap again.

As Camryn Justice posted on X, that’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that Shedeur Sanders and Harold Fannin Jr. were both nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week Award.

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders and TE Harold Fannin Jr. have both been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week Award,” Justice posted on X.

Sanders threw for 364 yards and had several highlight plays in the loss.  He had four total touchdowns and has gotten better with every start.

Fannin, on the other hand, continued to show why he was one of the biggest steals of the NFL Draft. He hauled in a career-high eight catches on 11 targets for 114 yards and one touchdown. He’s the type of pass catcher who makes his quarterback look good.

To say that this season has been a massive disappointment would be an understatement. That being said, the Browns have found multiple building blocks, and this rookie class has the potential to be one of the best of all time. Whether Shedeur Sanders will be this team’s savior at the quarterback position remains to be seen, and he clearly has a lot of work to do.

But if he turns out to be as good as advertised, this team could be back in playoff contention in no time.

Browns Nation