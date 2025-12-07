Fans React To Browns’ Embarrassing Loss To Titans

Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans wasn’t exactly circled on the Week 14 schedule for many fans, but it carried real implications for Cleveland’s future. With Shedeur Sanders making his third NFL start, the Browns were looking for signs that he could be their long-term answer at quarterback.

A loss, meanwhile, would have pushed them even closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft.

The game didn’t start the way Cleveland hoped. The Browns fell behind 14-3 after the first quarter, and the offense struggled to find a rhythm. But things quickly flipped in the second quarter as Sanders caught fire.

He delivered several standout plays, including a 60-yard touchdown strike to Jerry Jeudy. Sanders went into halftime completing 9 of 14 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing the kind of upside the team has been hoping to see.

The Browns struggled to get a lot going in the second half, with familiar season-long problems resurfacing, as the special teams stumbled again when the Titans blocked a punt in the fourth quarter.

One of the biggest surprises on Sunday was Tony Pollard gashing the Browns’ defense for 151 yards, including two long touchdown runs of 65 and 32 yards.

After the 31-29 loss to the one-win Titans, fans were quick to voice their frustration.

Fans React To Browns’ Loss

“Kevin and the coaching staff besides Jim can leave,” one fan wrote.

“Kevin Stefanski needs to be investigated,” another fan said.

“1st overall pick here we come,” another fan said.

“Wow, Shedeur did everything to win this game. This is NOT on him and where was this “great defense,” another fan commented.

Sanders had a career day, throwing for 364 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. After a 7-yard TD pass to Harold Fannin Jr. late in the 4th quarter, he had the Browns in position to tie the game late, but they couldn’t convert the two-point conversion.

The Browns suffered more injuries in this game. Ethan Pocic was carted off the field, appearing to hurt his ankle. Malachi Corley suffered a concussion early and did not return, Denzel Ward left with a calf injury, and David Njoku exited the game early with a knee injury.

With the team dropping to 3-10 on the season, fans can’t wait for the 2026 draft. One bright spot was Myles Garrett, who recorded his 20th sack of the season, putting him just three shy of the record.

The Browns will look to rebound next week when they face the Chicago Bears on the road.

NEXT:

Browns May Need To Rethink Their Draft Priorities