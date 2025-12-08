Former Player Doubles Down On Claim About Browns Rookies

For years, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry failed to find value in the NFL Draft. At best, he found a couple of starters.

This time, however, Berry has finally redeemed himself. He struck gold with almost every single selection he made. That’s why, after watching Shedeur Sanders have the best game of his young career, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho doubled down on his previous take.

He took to social media to share his honest thoughts on the Browns’ class of 2025:

“Y’all killed me for this tweet, but I’ll say it again— the Browns rookie class could be historically good,” Acho posted on X.

As bold as that take may sound, he’s right. The Browns landed true stalwarts and building blocks in Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. If they find their franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, this will be even better.

The Browns also landed Mason Graham, and pairing him with Myles Garrett has helped the star defensive end put up the best numbers of his career. Dylan Sampson has shown glimpses of strong play, and they’ve also got a promising wideout in Isaiah Bond and a versatile contributor in Adin Huntington.

Not many fans were willing to give Andrew Berry the benefit of the doubt anymore, and understandably so. Still, they have to give credit where it’s due. And while the Dillon Gabriel pick only seems to be getting worse and harder to explain by the day, the overall balance of this class has been more than positive.

The present might be tough, but the future looks bright in Northeast Ohio.

NEXT:

Browns’ 2025 Draft Pick Is Proving To Be An 'Absolute Steal'