2 Browns Undrafted Rookies Are Turning Heads At Camp

The Cleveland Browns are relying heavily on their highly touted rookie class to help turn the organization around after a dismal campaign in 2024.

So far, the early signs are positive, and their 2025 NFL Draft class could produce multiple foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

While the drafted rookies are shining in camp, there are also two undrafted rookies making a bit of noise.

Matt Wilson opined that wide receivers Gage Larvadain and Luke Floriea have a chance of making the roster.

Is Gage Larvadain going to make this 2025 Cleveland #Browns team?! Both he and Luke Floriea are doing a lot of the little things right. 👀 #DawgPound — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) July 31, 2025

Larvadain played last season for South Carolina and posted 19 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown.

At 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds, Larvadain is undersized for the NFL, but he has turned heads at camp with his explosiveness, most recently hauling in a long touchdown from Dillon Gabriel in one-on-one drills.

Cleveland didn’t make any notable additions at wide receiver in the offseason aside from signing Diontae Johnson, who is likely getting his last chance to stick in the NFL.

Floriea is another 5-foot-8 receiver looking to carve out a role.

He has earned some praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski, and he fits the mold of a prototypical slot receiver, which is something the Browns could use.

After five seasons at Kent State, he’s now fighting for an NFL job.

Fans are likely rooting for both of them, as they have an uphill battle to make the final roster.

