Overlooked Browns Unit Could Surprise Everyone This Season

The Cleveland Browns are certainly facing questions on offense, with one of the most unsettled quarterback situations in the NFL. They also have a new set of circumstances on defense with the trading away of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, there is optimism around both of those units with the collection of young, emerging players on hand. That influx of talent is also making its way further down the roster, which could have a great benefit to the Browns’ special teams.

New head coach Todd Monken made special teams an area of emphasis during minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs). Under new coordinator Byron Storer, the Browns are hoping to make great strides in that area, now that their kicking game with Andre Szmyt and Corey Bojorquez has been solidified.

Analyst Lance Reisland said he sees clear signs of progress in the overlooked Browns unit, which is about to go into the season playing with “their hair on fire.”

“I will say this, without question, the special teams are gonna be better this year because all they’ve done in camp is they made it a priority, and they’re going to line up right, and they’re going to play with their hair on fire. That will make special teams, at least, a wash,” Reisland said.

"You feel pretty good about the defense even with the loss of Myles Garrett. I will say this, without question, the special teams are gonna be be better this year. The rebuild on offense, they've addressed the offensive line, the brought in some more talent…they're down the… pic.twitter.com/yacSWvdpCh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 8, 2026

Last season, the Browns ranked 31st in net punting yards and 27th in yards per punt. They were last in the league in percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line, but that also has a lot to do with poor field position given by the offense.

Their average starting field position near their own 30-yard line ranked 28th in the league. The Browns allowed almost 28 yards per kickoff return, and were one of only six teams to allow a kickoff return touchdown. When getting the ball, they were 25th in yards per punt return, and 31st in yards per kickoff return.

Szymt will try to build on a successful rookie season when he made 88.9 percent of his field goal attempts, including 5-of-6 from 50-yards-plus. Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns this offseason after leading the NFL in total punting yards for a second straight season. However, his average noticeably fell to 45.8 per punt after back-to-back seasons over 49.0 yards per kick.

Hopefully, the emphasis being placed on special teams will result in improvement across the board.

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