Denzel Boston Just Sent A Message That Has Browns Fans Smiling

The Cleveland Browns are about to complete the final stage of their preseason workouts by holding a mandatory minicamp this week. It will be the first time new head coach Todd Monken will have his entire team together, with the veterans who used their right to excuse themselves from voluntary workouts expected to join the younger players who have been participating since April.

This minicamp can proceed without the potential distraction of Myles Garrett continuing to sit out, thanks to his trade to the Los Angeles Rams last week. That move may have injected the last little bit of life to keep spirits high for this final set of practices before training camp officially opens in July.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston sent an upbeat message to Browns fans via the team’s social media, calling on them to “pop out” and see the team in action.

“What’s going on, y’all? It’s Denzel Boston here with the Cleveland Browns. Receiver. We’re making some dope videos for y’all today. Can’t wait for y’all to see them in the stadium. Come pop out,” Boston said.

Newcomer Jared Verse issued a similar message to fans while expressing his excitement to take part and meet all of his teammates. It is a sharp contrast to the dour circumstances that could have lingered if Garrett had continued to stay away from the team.

Since arriving in the trade, Verse has made a big impression on the coaching staff. He has also brought leadership qualities that Garrett lacked, despite the record-breaking pass rusher being looked up to as one of the best players in the NFL.

This minicamp will be particularly important for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will try to remain a credible competitor in the quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson. The veteran looked to have opened up an insurmountable lead during early practices, but Sanders reportedly is closing the gap and could make the decision much more interesting with a good week of practice.

It would be easy for the Browns’ players to be dragging themselves into this final set of workouts after two months of them. But spirits seem to remain high, perhaps knowing that they will be off for almost a month once it’s over.

Monken has emphasized a new type of culture for the Browns, and it looks to be paying off heading toward training camp.

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