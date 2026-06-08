Insider Reveals When Browns Could Announce QB Starter

Cleveland Browns fans could be getting much closer to finding out who will be their team’s starting quarterback in 2026. After months of rumors and endless speculation, an answer may be on the horizon.

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about Todd Monken’s selection for QB1. According to Grossi, Monken could be making a major decision this week.

“This week, you hope that this quarterback competition comes to the point where he’ll select a one and two, at least for training camp. When he chooses his batting order, his depth chart, the No. 1 will get the majority of snaps, practice reps, at least as camp begins. Now, that could change the Chicago preseason game. That could change everything, but that guy is in the pole position,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that Todd Monken will pick a QB1 at the end of this week to get the bulk of the camps to start training camp. Which QB do you think it will be? pic.twitter.com/I2wrkPt0q1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 8, 2026

While Grossi feels that Monken could finally decide on the “batting order” for the Browns this week, he is making it clear that any decision could change in the near future. Making this selection is essentially about giving one player more chances to show what they can bring to the team. If they deliver and play well, they would likely keep their role as a starter. But if they come up short, Monken has every right to change his mind and make further adjustments.

By all accounts, this is a two-man race between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with many people believing that Watson is slightly ahead of Sanders. That means that the experienced vet may come out on top, at least for now.

This is a vital moment for the team, but fans should be cautious no matter which path Monken goes down. Whether it’s Sanders or Watson, nothing is definitive. Still, any sort of clarity is appreciated because the Browns have been careful not to reveal too much during this process.

It’s been a long road to this point, but it seems that Monken is about to finally reveal something significant to the fanbase, but even if he does, people should be mindful because a lot can still change between now and the start of the regular season.

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