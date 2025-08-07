2 Browns WRs Getting Noticed At Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns’ defense isn’t short of playmakers.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the offense.

The quarterback situation is a big question mark, and it doesn’t get much better when it comes to pass-catchers.

Nevertheless, Spencer German believes there’s some promise there.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” he pointed to Jamari Thrash and Diontae Johnson as two players who have impressed in training camp so far:

“Somebody that I think has actually had a really strong camp is Jamari Thrash. Seeing him kind of run as a first-teamer in this type of setting, I think it’s going to be interesting. I think Diontae Johnson is another guy people should be paying attention to. He has really stood out at camp, scratching and clawing his way back into this league. If he has a standout preseason as well, to accompany that, it’s gonna pave the way for him to see plenty of playing time this year and be an important piece in this offense,” German said.

The Browns will roll with Jerry Jeudy as their WR1 after an impressive first season with the team.

Tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. should also get their fair share of touches in the passing game.

Then, it’s all up for grabs.

Cedric Tillman looks like an obvious candidate to embrace a bigger role, but he hasn’t been that consistent and has struggled with injuries, as talented as he is.

That leaves the door wide open for both Johnson and Thrash to also go out there and secure some targets.

This might be Johnson’s final chance to establish himself in the league after years of struggles and some worrisome reports about his character.

As for Thrash, he’s still young and going through a learning process, but he has the potential to make a big impact for this team.

Kevin Stefanski will most likely deploy a run-heavy offense again, and maybe we shouldn’t expect whoever gets the nod at quarterback to throw the ball 25+ times a game, but that only means that every pass will be even more important and carry more weight.

