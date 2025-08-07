Dez Bryant Sends 2-Word Message To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns will have Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

There were already plenty of expectations and anticipation, but it could now be one of the most-watched preseason games in recent history.

Sanders has plenty of people rooting for him, especially after watching him slide to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That includes former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant, who took to social media to wish Sanders well ahead of his debut.

“Let’s go,” Bryant wrote on X.

Bryant has nothing but respect for another former Dallas Cowboys star, Deion Sanders.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Shedeur Sanders and the reasons he slipped so far in the draft.

Most experts and insiders reported that he rubbed people the wrong way throughout the course of the pre-draft process.

Then again, most of his supporters argue that it had to be collusion, citing Deion Sanders’ big personality and the scrutiny his son would be under.

At the end of the day, none of that will matter once the rookie takes the field.

He won’t have a better chance to prove that he deserves to be in the mix for the Browns’ starting job and get more first-team reps as the regular season approaches.

