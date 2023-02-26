2 Free Agent WR’s The Browns Should Target

The Cleveland Browns head into the 2023 offseason with a list of improvements to make with their team.

Finding an additional wide receiver can help the Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson in the upcoming season.

While the team has Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, they need one more receiver to help the mix.

If the Browns look to sign a free-agent wide receiver, what are the two top receivers they should target?

Allen Lazard

If the Browns want a middle-range receiver with the ability to shine, signing Allen Lazard makes sense.

The current Green Bay Packers receiver is someone who Aaron Rodgers trusts, something he rarely does with receivers.

With him having confidence in Lazard, the Browns should take a chance on him.

His 2022 he had 60 catches for 788 yards while catching six touchdown passes.

Giving Watson a player like him gives him a proven receiver that can fill any gaps in the passing game.

Jakobi Meyers

If the Browns want a solid slot receiver to do the dirty work inside the red zone, signing Jakobi Meyers is a brilliant move.

The current New England Patriots receiver was the favorite target for Mac Jones last season.

#Patriots free-agent WR Jakobi Meyers could make in the range of "$15 million to $20 million" a year, according to @MikeReiss Meyers has 2,758 career yards and 8 TDs in four NFL seasons. pic.twitter.com/tWD1qpgFXI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023

His 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns made him the leading receiver for them in 2022.

With him being a threat in the slot position, it helps the Browns in an area where they need a proven player.