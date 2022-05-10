2 Free Agents Who Could Still Help The Browns

Player movement around the National Football League has slowed down dramatically since the draft took place in late April, but by no means is the Cleveland Browns‘ roster fully set for the upcoming 2022 season.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t sure if he’ll return to the team, and the Baltimore Ravens reportedly have some serious interest in him.

In addition, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still a free agent.

Of course, the Baker Mayfield saga continues to hang over the team like a stubborn cloud that won’t burn off, and there doesn’t seem to be a solution in sight.

But there are still some free agents available, and a couple of them could help the Browns possibly return to the playoffs in 2022.

1. Odell Beckham Jr.

When Beckham first joined the Browns for the 2019 season, it appeared they had a solid roster, as he teamed with Landry, Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Alas, in his second year with the team, he tore his ACL, and although he returned for six games this past season, he just wasn’t anywhere close to his old self.

Cleveland waived him in early November, and he joined the Los Angeles Rams, where he played a key role in helping them win the Super Bowl.

He tore his ACL again in the big game, and even if he won’t be able to play for most, if not all of the 2022 season, coming back to the Browns could be a good idea, as he won’t have to deal with the pressure of being on a team that is trying to repeat as world champions.

Cleveland may need him more than L.A. does, but its expectations are considerably lower than those of the Rams.

Beckham may not have left the team on good terms in the fall, but he is reportedly amendable to the idea of coming back to Northeast Ohio now that it will have someone new under center.

Odell Beckham Jr is open to returning to the #Browns since the team traded for Deshaun Watson (@MaryKayCabot first) — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) March 23, 2022

He could provide veteran leadership for what will be a drastically different team, with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Amari Cooper at wideout.

With Landry reportedly unlikely to stay with the Browns, they could definitely use help at wideout.

Perhaps a one-year “prove it” deal could get the job done if Beckham really is open to coming back to The Land.

2. Trey Flowers

The AFC is loaded with elite and near-elite QBs, and that means that teams in the hunt for the playoffs need to be able to bring the heat defensively and pressure opposing signal-callers.

Myles Garrett is a tremendous pass rusher, having put up 16 sacks and 33 QB hits in 2021 en route to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First-team, but he could use some help up front.

Flowers could be a fellow defensive end worth taking a flyer on ever since he was let go by the Detroit Lions earlier this spring.

He has been riddled with injuries the last two seasons, but before that, he showed promise, recording seven sacks in 2019, which was his last fully healthy season.

Furthermore, Flowers will be just 29 this coming season, so if he stays healthy, he could have a lot left in the tank.

Perhaps the Browns will look to bring him in.