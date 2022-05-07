Report: Ravens Interested In Jarvis Landry

Although the Cleveland Browns made a sizable splash this offseason by acquiring four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, they could still use more help at that position in order to maximize the talents of new quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Over the last four seasons, Jarvis Landry has been one of the club’s top threats at wideout, and he has been named to the Pro Bowl twice during that span.

But now, Landry, who is a free agent, could be on his way out of Northeast Ohio, as a division rival is reportedly looking to sign him.

According to Brad Stainbrook of 24/7sports.com, the Ravens have interest in signing Landry.

Free agent WR Jarvis Landry has not heard from the #Browns as of late following the team drafting two WRs in the NFL Draft, per a league source. I’m told another team in the AFC North: the Baltimore Ravens, have expressed interest in Landry since the draft ended. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 6, 2022

Baltimore Could Use Help At Wideout As Well

After a disappointing season that saw them finish 8-9 and fall to last place in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens surprised some by trading young, promising wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals just days ago.

Brown had been emerging for Baltimore, and he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2021 while scoring six touchdowns for the team.

But he had reportedly been frustrated that he wasn’t being featured in the Ravens’ offense more.

In Arizona, Brown will certainly be targeted more, especially since DeAndre Hopkins, its top wideout, has been suspended for six games next season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Thanks to dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens were one of the league’s top rushing teams in 2021, but its passing attack was anemic.

They finished 13th in passing yards, 20th in passing touchdowns and 18th in total points scored.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Landry has gone north of 1,000 yards three times while making the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons.

Many feel that Baltimore needs a big and athletically-gifted wideout, and although at 5-foot-11 and about 200 pounds, Landry isn’t exactly that, he is a physical receiver, a decent blocker and someone who can add yards after receptions.

Reportedly, the Browns have not talked to Landry in recent days.

Where Do The Browns Go From Here?

At this point of the NFL’s free agency period, the pickings are slim, and if Landry is indeed on his way out of Cleveland, it has a lack of options to shore up the wideout position.

Odell Beckham Jr., whom they sent to the Los Angeles Rams just months ago, is available, and there have been whispers that there may be an outside chance he returns to the Browns.

“A source told cleveland.com that Beckham is open to the possibility because he loved his teammates and Browns fans, and only left when things reached the point of no return with Baker Mayfield,” wrote Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “But now that Mayfield is on his way out and three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson is here, Beckham, 29, wouldn’t rule out coming back if the Browns were interested.”

Of course, Beckham injured his ACL again during the Super Bowl, and it is unclear when he will be able to return to game action.

There is also the hope that internal improvement from Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones, both of whom are in their early 20s, will be enough to make the Browns’ receiver corps respectable this coming season.